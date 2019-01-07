7 for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Glaucous-Winged Gull photographed by Robin Sinner at Emma Schmitz Park, with The Brothers as a backdrop)

Highlights of what’s happening for the rest of your Tuesday:

LEARN TO PAINT: Free watercolor-painting class for people 50+ starts today at South Park Community Center, 10 am. Details in our calendar listing. Call to see if there’s room. (8319 8th Ave. S.)

BABY STORY TIME AT 2 LIBRARIES: Two chances, on both ends of West Seattle, to enjoy story time with your up-to-1-year-old this morning. Both at 10:30 am – at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW) and at West Seattle aka Admiral Library (2306 42nd SW).

DINE OUT TO BENEFIT STUDENTS: 4 pm-10 pm at Mioposto Admiral, it’s a dine-out benefit for Lafayette Elementary – part of the proceeds will be donated. (2139 California SW)

JOIN THE WEST SEATTLE COMMUNITY ORCHESTRAS! Practices start tonight – varying times and skill levels – here’s our preview.

HOPE PRESCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: 6:30 pm, Hope Lutheran School invites you to learn about its preschool program. (4456 42nd SW)

WEST SEATTLE CRIME PREVENTION COUNCIL: 7 pm at the Southwest Precinct, it’s your chance to talk with local police about neighborhood crime/concerns. Also, city attorney precinct liaison Joe Everett talks about Extreme Risk Protection Orders. (2300 SW Webster)

WESTSIDE DANCE CLASSES: A new series starts tonight at the Senior Center of West Seattle – details in our calendar listing. East Coast Swing at 7 pm, Cha Cha at 8:15 pm. (4217 SW Oregon)

SEE WHAT ELSE IS UP … via our complete calendar!