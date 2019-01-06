6 for your West Seattle Monday!

(Spotted Towhee, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

New week! Time for highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (thanks to everyone who’s sent listings):

CAMP FIRE CANDY SALE: The annual candy sale is on; in West Seattle, you are welcome to go buy yours at the Camp Fire Council‘s regional HQ. (2414 SW Andover)

WALK IN THE PARK: 10 am, meet up to walk in Lincoln Park with Sound Steps – info here. Meet at the south end of the north parking lot. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

LA LECHE LEAGUE: Breastfeeding support group meets at Neighborhood House High Point, 10 am-noon. (6400 Sylvan Way)

AFTERNOON BOOK GROUP: 2 pm at Southwest Library. This month’s book is “Year of Wonders” by Geraldine Brooks. (9010 35th SW)

SUPPORT GROUP FOR CHILDREN OF AGING PARENTS: 6:30 pm at Aegis Living of West Seattle. (4700 SW Admiral Way)

MONDAY QUIZ: They have questions, you have answers. All ages. Prizes, too! 7:30 pm at The Skylark. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

