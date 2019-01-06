6 for your West Seattle Monday!

West Seattle, Washington

January 28, 2019
(Spotted Towhee, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

New week! Time for highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (thanks to everyone who’s sent listings):

CAMP FIRE CANDY SALE: The annual candy sale is on; in West Seattle, you are welcome to go buy yours at the Camp Fire Council‘s regional HQ. (2414 SW Andover)

WALK IN THE PARK: 10 am, meet up to walk in Lincoln Park with Sound Stepsinfo here. Meet at the south end of the north parking lot. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

LA LECHE LEAGUE: Breastfeeding support group meets at Neighborhood House High Point, 10 am-noon. (6400 Sylvan Way)

AFTERNOON BOOK GROUP: 2 pm at Southwest Library. This month’s book is “Year of Wonders” by Geraldine Brooks. (9010 35th SW)

SUPPORT GROUP FOR CHILDREN OF AGING PARENTS: 6:30 pm at Aegis Living of West Seattle. (4700 SW Admiral Way)

MONDAY QUIZ: They have questions, you have answers. All ages. Prizes, too! 7:30 pm at The Skylark. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

THAT’S NOT ALL … as you’ll see on our complete calendar.

  • just wondering January 28, 2019 (10:07 am)
    So that’s the name of the orange eyed bird that comes to my feeder!

