6 for your post-holiday West Seattle Wednesday

(Pileated Woodpecker, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Options for the first non-holiday of the new year, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

HOT TOPICS FOR SENIORS: Today’s discussion topic at noon at Southwest Library, “The Letter from the Birmingham Jail” – full details in our calendar listing. (9010 35th SW)

SCHOOL’S STILL OUT, SO … all-ages Lego Disaster Island might save somebody in your household from boredom! Legos and Duplos provided. 3-4:30 pm at High Point Library. (3411 SW Raymond)

RUN! First free Wednesday group run of the year at West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) – meet at the shop at 6:15 pm. (2743 California SW)

2019’S FIRST COMMUNITY MEETING: Resolved to dive into more community involvement this year? Here’s one way to start: Be at the Southwest District Council meeting, 6:30 pm at the Senior Center/Sisson Building. Agenda details are in our calendar listing. (4217 SW Oregon)

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: Live music at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor) with singer-songwriter Jim Page, 7-9 pm. No cover. (5612 California SW)

PLAY! You’re invited to the popular 8:30 pm weekly trivia at Talarico’s Pizza – details in our calendar listing. (4718 California SW)

