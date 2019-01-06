6 for your Highway 99-less West Seattle Saturday

(Male Anna’s Hummingbird, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

You don’t want to leave the peninsula! Not just because of the Highway 99 closure (check cameras here) – but because there’s always plenty to do. The full list is on the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar. Here are five highlights:

THEY MAKE THE LAWS: Your 34th District (West Seattle, White Center, Vashon/Maury, part of Burien) state legislators – Reps. Eileen Cody and Joe Fitzgibbon, and Sen.-elect Joe Nguyen – invite you to a “town hall”-style gathering this morning. 10 am at Delridge Community Center. They’re about to get busy in Olympia, but want to hear from you first. (4501 Delridge Way SW)

PRESCHOOL OPEN HOUSES: We have three listed on our calendar, all starting at 10 am – Admiral Co-Op (at Tibbetts United Methodist Church [WSB sponsor], 10-noon, 3940 41st SW); Community School of West Seattle (10 am-noon, 22nd/Roxbury); White Center Co-Op (10 am-noon at Mount View Presbyterian Church, 10806 12th SW).

WETLAND BLOCK PARTY: Perfect day to get outside – and here’s one way to do it – the Delridge Wetland Block Party, 11 am-2 pm. Explore this semi-hidden gem. Music, food, and art! (23rd SW/SW Findlay)

VIABOOM SALE: So you don’t have to cross the bay, Clementines – which moved from West Seattle to Pioneer Square a while back – has teamed up with, and at, Carmilia’s in The Junction for a “Viaboom Sale.” Carmilia’s is open 11 am-6 pm today. (4528 California SW)

LANE NORBERG, LIVE: Acoustic pop/folk with Lane Norberg at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. No cover. (5612 California SW)

RED RIBBON, LIVE IN-STORE: 7 pm, live and all-ages, Easy Street Records invites you to see Seattle band Red Ribbon perform live in-store. (California/Alaska)

MUCH MORE ... on our complete calendar!