5 for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Varied Thrush, photographed by Robin Sinner)

Five for tonight:

INFO SESSION: At South Seattle College (WSB sponsor), you’re invited to find out about the two-year (six quarter) Bachelor of Applied Science in Hospitality Management degree program at a 6-7 pm informational session tonight. Details in our calendar listing. (6000 16th SW)

LIGHT RAIL STAKEHOLDERS: Just a few months until the “preferred alternative” for routing and stations is set to be decided. The process of getting there resumes tonight, 5-8 pm, with the Stakeholder Advisory Group‘s meeting downtown. Open to the public, but no comment period.

34TH DISTRICT DEMOCRATS: Special start time as the area’s largest political organization chooses new leadership. 6:30 pm at The Hall at Fauntleroy. (9131 California SW)

DISTRICT 1 COMMUNITY NETWORK: The new West Seattle/South Park supergroup we wrote about here last month meets tonight for the first time, 7 pm at South Park Community Center. (8319 8th Ave. S.)

POEMS AND STORIES: Monthly event at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7 pm – go here to find out who’s reading this time. (5612 California SW)

