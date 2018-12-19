West Seattle, Washington

19 Wednesday

Why the Delridge Arco/AM-PM is fenced off and boarded up

December 19, 2018 10:18 am
2 COMMENTS
 |   Delridge | West Seattle businesses | West Seattle news

Thanks for all the tips/questions! Here’s what we have found out about the Delridge Arco/AM-PM, suddenly fenced off and boarded up, apparently at some time yesterday. Nobody around when we first took a look last night; the city online files show a permit issued yesterday for electrical work to “install a fuel-tank monitor.: There was also a permit issued less than a week ago for electrical work involving “kitchen equipment.”

But that’s just part of the story. The gas station and mini-mart are changing ownership, according to someone who answered the phone associated with the current business license (not the phone number listed for the business – that turned out to be disconnected). She said BP is taking over. So we’re now trying to track down the new ownership to find out about a timeline for reopening. Crews are on site now, as our photos show. A few of the people who e-mailed also expressed concern about inability to access packages at an Amazon Locker on the site. We’re checking on that too.

2 Replies to "Why the Delridge Arco/AM-PM is fenced off and boarded up"

  • Alice December 19, 2018 (10:38 am)
    Do you know if there is access to the Amazon Lockers? I have a package that needs to be picked up.

  • S December 19, 2018 (10:43 am)
    I know someone that had a package delivered there and they can get to it. 

