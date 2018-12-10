What’s up on your West Seattle Monday

(Great Blue Heron, photographed in Lincoln Park by Mark Ahlness, shared via the WSB Flickr group)

Here are highlights as the week begins, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide:

LAST DAY! Northwest Insurance Group (WSB sponsor) is collecting new, unwrapped toys in their office – today’s the final day!

“We are accepting new, unwrapped toys for children of all ages. Please stop by and see our beautiful tree and leave a gift for the kids. We would love to visit with you.” (5431 California SW)

WALK WITH SOUNDSTEPS: Weekly Lincoln Park walk – meet at 10 am at the south end of the north parking lot. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

LIBRARYLAB: Learn how to paint and sculpt on the iPad. 4-7 pm at Delridge Library. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

COOKIE-DECORATING CLASS AT SALTY’S: 6-8 pm, cookie decorating at Salty’s on Alki (WSB sponsor) – reservation required; details are in our calendar listing. (1936 Harbor SW)

EVENING BOOK GROUPS: Two tonight! Both meet at 6:45 pm. At Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), this month’s book is “The Tusk that Did the Damage” by Tania James; at West Seattle (Admiral) Library (2306 42nd SW), this month’s book is “Brick Lane” by Monica Ali.

FREE TRIVIA: All ages, 7:30 pm, at The Skylark. (3803 Delridge Way SW)