What’s happening, holiday and otherwise, on your West Seattle Sunday

(Barrow’s Goldeneye, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Welcome to Sunday! First part of our highlight list is from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide:

SANTA BUS IN THE JUNCTION: 10 am-2 pm, take a fun free ride around The Junction as part of Hometown Holidays! Catch the bus at California/Alaska, south end of the Farmers’ Market. (If you want to check things out before going out, check our Twitter feed for a view close to the start, and then come back here for a “happening now” report.)

WREATH SALES: Pathfinder K-8 PTSA and students make handmade wreaths and sell them in The Junction during the season – find them at the KeyBank corner, 10 am-2 pm. All proceeds go to supporting outdoor education. (California/Alaska)

JEWELRY TRUNK SHOW: 10 am-6 pm, local jewelry artist Alizah Olivas at CAPERS. (4525 California SW)

GIFT WRAPPING: Wrap It Up! gift-wrapping fundraiser with Furry Faces Foundation at Northwest Art and Frame, 11 am-4 pm.

Northwest Art & Frame and The West Seattle Junction Association have invited the Furry Faces Foundation elves to wrap your gifts in splendor and uniqueness! We have gift-wrap, bows, tape, ribbon, garland, pipe cleaners, name tags, and more! It is up to you how much you would like to donate for the gift-wrapping, with 100% of the proceeds going directly to helping animals.

(4733 California SW)

SANTA AT MY THREE LITTLE BIRDS: 1:30-4:30 pm, come meet Santa and take a pic (DIY free or $5 professional) at My Three Little Birds (WSB sponsor) in south Morgan Junction. (6959 California SW)

‘CHRISTMAS CAROL’ MATINEE: Join Twelfth Night Productions this holiday season for “A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play.” 3 pm at Kenyon Hall. Buy your ticket(s) online at this Brown Paper Tickets link, or at the KH box office. (7904 35th SW)

CAROLING: You’re invited to go caroling with St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church! Meet at the church at 4 pm. Chili and “Charlie Brown” afterward! (3050 California SW)

ST. NICHOLAS FAIRE: You’re invited to the St. Nicholas Faire at First Lutheran Church of West Seattle, 4:30-7:30 pm. Bid on gift baskets, enjoy holiday festivities, support local nonprofits! Details here. Benefiting the West Seattle Food Bank and WS Helpline. (4105 California SW)

SHORT AND SWEET: 2nd annual Holiday Film Shorts at South Park Hall. 6 pm. $7 admission. Live music by Tim Scallon. Cider and cocoa! Puffles! Free popcorn! Films from Brian Edwards’ private collection. Peruvian Santa might appear, (1253 S. Cloverdale)

PARTY AT EASTRIDGE: West Seattle Christmas Party at Eastridge Church, 6-8 pm. “The evening includes Christmas caroling, pictures with Santa, Christmas games with prizes, a gingerbread decorating contest, cookies, cocoa and more family fun. All activities are free. (39th/Oregon)

And from our year-round Event Calendar:

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, see what’s fresh! Vegetables, fruit, fish, meat, cheese, beverages, cookies, nuts, we could go on. In the street in the heart of The Junction. (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

CASPAR BABYPANTS – TWO SHOWS: 10:30 am and noon, the family fave performs at Westside School (WSB sponsor) in Arbor Heights as part of a Town Hall-presented concert series. $5 adults, kids free. (10404 34th SW)

CORREO AEREO: Award-winning Latin American music group at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 3-5 pm. (5612 California SW)

LADIES MUSICAL CLUB: 3 pm at West Seattle (Admiral) Library: “Join us for a concert featuring Copland’s Poems of Emily Dickinson and late/post Romantic piano music.” Program in our calendar listing. (2306 42nd SW)

BENEFIT FOR RYAN GEORG: A local musician hospitalized after an attack outside a club elsewhere in the city is the beneficiary of this show at The Skylark starting at 6 tonight:

All ages. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Got something for our calendar or Holiday Guide? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!