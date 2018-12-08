West Seattle Saturday: Highlights for you from our Holiday Guide and calendar!

(Bald Eagle, photographed in West Seattle by Mark Wangerin)

Here’s your eagle-eyed view of what’s up today/tonight around West Seattle. First, from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide:

GIFT WRAPPING AT QUAIL PARK: Gift wrapping at Quail Park Memory Care Residences of West Seattle (WSB sponsor):

We LOVE the Junction! On Saturdays in December, between 10 am and 4 pm, we’ll GIFT WRAP any gifts you purchase from Junction Businesses! Bring your gifts down the hill, and enjoy some hot cider while we wrap your gifts! The service is on us, but if you’d like to leave a donation for the Alzheimer’s Association, we’ll have that opportunity available!

(4515 41st SW)

GIFT WRAPPING AT ADMIRAL BARTELL DRUGS: Free gift wrapping 11 am-2 pm at Bartell Drugs (WSB sponsor) in Admiral. (2345 42nd SW)

CHRISTMAS MARKET: Christkindl Markt, 10 am-4 pm. Handmade crafts, cider, pretzels, food, baked goods, plants. At Admiral Congregational Church. (4320 SW Hill)

STORYBOOK SANTA Special photos at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse:

Stay local, avoid the lines, and experience the magical joy of Christmas as Gail Ann Photography presents the 3rd annual Storybook Santa at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse on Saturday, December 8 and Sunday, December 9 from 9 am – 4 pm. Children of all ages will experience the wonderment of everything Christmas as they are welcome to explore under the tree, chat with Santa, read a book with Santa and most important, share their Christmas list with Santa! Dress up in your holiday best, your PJs, or come as you are! Dogs and cats are no stranger to Santa either! Ten-minute sessions starting at $30. 20% of the proceeds will be donated to the Fauntleroy Community Service Agency. Email to schedule your appointment: gail@gailannphotography.com

(9131 California SW)

SANTA AT CAPERS: Santa photos at CAPERS in The Junction, 9 am-1 pm, by donation benefiting the West Seattle Food Bank. (4525 California SW)

PANCAKES WITH SANTA: Santa photos during free pancake breakfast at John L. Scott Real Estate in The Junction, 9 am-noon. (4445 California SW)

HOLIDAY KIDS’ ACTIVITIES: 11 am-3 pm at Bartell Drugs (WSB sponsor) in Jefferson Square (4706 42nd SW) and White Center (9600 15th SW).

ENDOLYNE CHOIR CONCERT: The annual Endolyne Children’s Choir “Winter Fantasy” Concert, 11 am at St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church. (3050 California SW)

SHOP FOR ART! South Park Arts‘ Art Under $100. 1 pm early VIP entry ($20), free entry 2-8 pm at Seattle Design Center. Details in our calendar listing. (5701 6th Ave. S.)

SANTA AT OUNCES: Santa at Ounces, 1-4 pm: “Pics are FREE and open to all! Kids, families, dogs … etc.!” (3809 Delridge Way SW)

SANTA AT THE SALON: Santa photos at Tram’s Salon, 1-4 pm. (4110 California SW)

CHRISTMAS SHIP: Three stops for the Christmas Ship today/tonight in South Park and West Seattle:

-3 pm at Duwamish Waterway Park in South Park (7900 10th Ave. S.)

-4:05 at Don Armeni Boat Ramp (1222 Harbor SW)

-9:10 pm at Salty’s on Alki (1936 Harbor SW; WSB sponsor)

Rainier Youth Choirs will be on board. Free to enjoy from shore!

POP-UP HANUKKAH: 5:45-6:30 pm, candlelighting, singing, and more in The Junction, with Kol HaNeshamah – details here. (California/Alaska)

‘A CHRISTMAS CAROL’: Join Twelfth Night Productions for “A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play.” 7:30 pm at Kenyon Hall. Tickets available online at this Brown Paper Tickets link, or at the venue box office. (7904 35th SW)

‘JANE EYRE’: Also a 7:30 pm curtain time for the ArtsWest (WSB sponsor) holiday-season musical. Check ticket availability here. (4711 California SW)

NORTHWEST FIRELIGHT CHORALE: Holiday concert at Westside School (WSB sponsor), 7:30 pm. (10404 34th SW)

UGLY SWEATER PARTY Tonight at Alki Beach Pub & Eatery, starting at 8 pm. Contest with $100 cash prize! Live DJ. (2722 Alki SW)

THE ESOTERICS IN CONCERT: 8 pm at Holy Rosary Church. Info and ticket link in our calendar listing. (42nd/Genesee)

And from our year-round West Seattle Event Calendar:

ROXHILL PARK CLEANUP CREW: Join neighbors’ monthly cleanup in the park. 9 am-11 am – meet in the parking lot. (29th/Barton)

LINUX USERS GROUP: 9 am at Fauntleroy YMCA (WSB sponsor) – info in our calendar listing. (9140 California SW)

DESIGN WORKSHOP: 9 am-noon at Evergreen High School, community design workshop for the new “hub” with affordable housing, nonprofit headquarters, and more at 8th/108th. (830 SW 116th)

ROLLER DERBY: Southside Revolution‘s Wonkatania doubleheader bout at Southgate Roller Rink. Doors open at 5:15 pm. Info in our calendar listing.

PARENTS’ NIGHT OUT: 6-10 pm at West Seattle High School – sophomore class fundraiser. Check to see if there’s room! (3000 California SW)