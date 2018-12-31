West Seattle Monday: New Year’s Eve 2018, day and night

(Last rainbow of 2018? Sunday photo by Donna Benaroya)

Happy last day/night of 2018! What you need to know for the next 12-plus hours:

LIBRARIES: Seattle Public Library locations are open today, regular hours – closed tomorrow. King County Library System branches are closing today at 5 pm.

NEW YEAR’S EVE DINNER AT ITTO’S: Itto’s Tapas (WSB sponsor) is taking reservations online for 5 pm and 9 pm seatings with a special prix-fixe dinner tonight. (4160 California SW)

OTHER RESTAURANTS: Our holiday list now contains the West Seattle restaurants that told us they would be open New Year’s Eve and/or New Year’s Day. See it here, and please remember that it was compiled in advance, so there’s always a chance an establishment has changed its plans – 206-293-6302, text or voice, if you have an update to share; thank you!

NEW YEAR’S EVE WALKS: Emerald City Wanderers invites you to walk a 5K or 10K route from St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church – start any time between 4 pm and 7 pm:

The New Year’s Eve 5 kilometer route winds through the holiday lights in the Admiral neighborhood and Junction. The 10 kilometer route also enjoys neighborhood holiday lights, heads down to Alki and features the lights on and around Puget Sound, Elliott Bay and downtown Seattle. Flashlights helpful. This event is hosted by the Emerald City Wanderers and St John the Baptist Episcopal Church, and is sanctioned by the American Volkssport Association. Information about volkssports will be available.

No fee; hot soup and snacks! Noncompetitive. (3050 California SW)

NOT-SO-SILENT NIGHT PARADE: All welcome to the traditional neighborhood noisemaking parade in Highland Park – meet outside HP Improvement Club at 6 pm. Optional – stay for the New Year’s Eve party inside HPIC afterward! (1116 SW Holden)

NEW YEAR’S EVE FAMILY PARTY: Want to celebrate 2019 early? You can do it at South Park Hall:

We are having our 6th annual Family Party at South Park Hall from 7-9 pm. $10/person over 2 years old. Each kid gets access to the hot cocoa bar and a gift bag. We will have a countdown on the big screen with the East Coast, and music.

(1053 S. Cloverdale)

BAR PARTIES: See the listings in the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide; some require tickets. (Anything to add? Let us know ASAP!)

REMINDER – FREE NEW YEAR’S EVE RIDES ON METRO: 7 pm-4 am. Details here.

NEW SPACE NEEDLE LIGHT SHOW 2 HOURS BEFORE THE FIREWORKS: If you’re planning on spending part of your New Year’s Eve looking at the Space Needle – as noted here over the weekend, there’s a new 10 pm laser light show this year in addition to the midnight fireworks.

PREVIEW 2019 … via our complete calendar!