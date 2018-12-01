West Seattle holiday scene: Menashe Family Lights start their 2018 season

While the wide view of the Menashe Family‘s brightly lit home at 5605 Beach Drive SW is iconic, we stopped on this year’s first official night Friday to notice some of the details:

There are reindeer … but there are also mice!

And a train:

As noted here earlier, the Menashe Family Lights were featured in an episode of ABC’s “The Great Christmas Light Fight” on national TV this past Monday. If you missed it, the episode is available online right now to “verified” viewers, and should be available next week to all.

P.S. One more reminder that Jack and Linda Menashe are scheduled to join Santa in The Junction at 6 tonight, lighting the Hometown Holidays Christmas Tree.