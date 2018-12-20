West Seattle Crime Watch: Highland Park arrests; Beach Drive burglar on the run

Two West Seattle Crime Watch reports:

HIGHLAND PARK ARRESTS: An SPD Blotter post explains why we couldn’t find an incident number to follow up on questions about what police were doing outside Highland Park’s Morningstar Deli on Wednesday: It was an Anti-Crime Team arrest rather than the result of a 911 call. The post says the officers were …

“responding to community complaints of auto thefts and abandoned stolen cars in the area” when this happened:

Around 4:30 Wednesday, ACT members were in the 8800 block of 9th Avenue SW when they spotted a reported stolen truck parked in a business lot. Officers watched the female driver walk away from the truck while another woman remained in the passenger seat. Plainclothes officers followed the suspect until uniformed officers arrived and took her into custody. The passenger was also detained and it was determined she had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant. During a search of the suspects, police recovered numerous stolen credit and debit cards, which had been reported stolen during multiple car prowls and burglaries in and around Seattle. While officers were arresting the two women, a man, who was known to officers to have an outstanding warrant, inserted himself into the situation. Officers recognized the man as someone who had recently fled from patrol officers. He was immediately arrested on his outstanding warrant. The three suspects were later booked into jail.

The driver is a 28-year-old woman whose bail was set this afternoon at $46,000, most of that related to a warrant in a case in which she is charged with trafficking in stolen property. We looked up the case; it involved purse thefts two years ago from the elementary school where her child was a student, followed by fraudulent use of cards from the purses, and pawning or selling other items found in them. We haven’t determined the passenger’s status; the man is 31 years old and being held in lieu of $15,000 – the warrant was for an assault case.

CONSTRUCTION-SITE BURGLARY: From Kyra: