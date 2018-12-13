West Seattle Crime Watch: From false alarms to porch pirates

West Seattle Crime Watch miscellany this midday:

FALSE ALARMS FYI: SPD has been busy this past hour. Two possible in-progress burglaries that drew full-code (lights and sirens) responses were subsequently to be false alarms, and we’re mentioning them in case you wondered: 9000 block 14th SW and 3900 block SW Ida.

Two reminders that package theft ramps up this time of year:

PACKAGE TAKEN, REPORT #1: The montage is from Lawrence:

Lawrence says, “This a-hole has been stealing packages in West Seattle. It would make my day to see him arrested and prosecuted. Case number 18-463462.” He didn’t include a location but the report number crosschecks to the 3700 block of SW Rose.

PACKAGE TAKEN, REPORT #2: Also in Gatewood, reported last weekend by Jessie: