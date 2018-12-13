West Seattle Crime Watch: From false alarms to porch pirates

West Seattle Crime Watch miscellany this midday:
FALSE ALARMS FYI: SPD has been busy this past hour. Two possible in-progress burglaries that drew full-code (lights and sirens) responses were subsequently to be false alarms, and we’re mentioning them in case you wondered: 9000 block 14th SW and 3900 block SW Ida.
Two reminders that package theft ramps up this time of year:
PACKAGE TAKEN, REPORT #1: The montage is from Lawrence:
Lawrence says, “This a-hole has been stealing packages in West Seattle. It would make my day to see him arrested and prosecuted. Case number 18-463462.” He didn’t include a location but the report number crosschecks to the 3700 block of SW Rose.
PACKAGE TAKEN, REPORT #2: Also in Gatewood, reported last weekend by Jessie:
My wife and I had a package stolen off our porch last night at 4:00 AM. We live in Gatewood, 3 blocks from Thriftway just off California. Our neighbors found the empty box in their yard this morning. Our Ring captured the video attached.
It seems like this would be someone local to the area since our house is off the main road… Want to make other neighbors aware of this person in the area, especially during this time of year.
