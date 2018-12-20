West Seattle, Washington

WEATHER ALERT: High Wind Warning in effect; storm arrives

December 20, 2018 10:01 am
10:01 AM: The National Weather Service‘s alert for our area – a High Wind Warning – is now in effect, 10 am-7 pm. From the alert:

* WIND…South to southeast wind 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

* TIMING…Winds will increase rapidly Thursday morning with the strongest gusts expected for a few hours Thursday afternoon.

If you see/experience downed trees, power problems, etc., once you’ve reported it to the authorities, please let us know so we can include in coverage – text or voice, 206-293-6302 is the fastest – thank you!

11:20 AM: First tree report – an alley near 39th/Graham – thanks for the texted photo!

We are currently in the Alki area and a serious rain squall is moving through. Before we rounded Duwamish Head north/west bound, one was visible in the bay, too:

Just south of Alki Point, it’s prime wave-watching, even with high tide still 2+ hours away.

  • rpo December 20, 2018 (10:31 am)
    Lots of power flickers already in North Admiral!

  • Jim P. December 20, 2018 (10:54 am)
    I note Seattle lIght’s outage map has not been updated since 12/17. Or at least that is what shows when I pull it up from their web page.

