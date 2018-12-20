WEATHER ALERT: High Wind Warning in effect; storm arrives

10:01 AM: The National Weather Service‘s alert for our area – a High Wind Warning – is now in effect, 10 am-7 pm. From the alert:

* WIND…South to southeast wind 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * TIMING…Winds will increase rapidly Thursday morning with the strongest gusts expected for a few hours Thursday afternoon.

If you see/experience downed trees, power problems, etc., once you’ve reported it to the authorities, please let us know so we can include in coverage – text or voice, 206-293-6302 is the fastest – thank you!

11:20 AM: First tree report – an alley near 39th/Graham – thanks for the texted photo!

We are currently in the Alki area and a serious rain squall is moving through. Before we rounded Duwamish Head north/west bound, one was visible in the bay, too:

Just south of Alki Point, it’s prime wave-watching, even with high tide still 2+ hours away.