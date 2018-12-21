WATER TAXI: Spirit of Kingston on West Seattle run until January 14

(Spirit of Kingston – WSB photo from last July)

Announced by the King County Water Taxi:

The MV Doc Maynard will sail on the Vashon Island route of the King County Water Taxi through January 11. The MV Spirit of Kingston will sail on the West Seattle route during this time. The MV Sally Fox was removed from service last night for minor repairs and will remain out of service in the shipyard for previously scheduled maintenance. She will return to service on January 14.

That’s the first weekday post-Alaskan Way Viaduct closure – and the start of expanded service, during which the county has said it’ll run two vessels on the West Seattle route (the schedule was finalized last week).