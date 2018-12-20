VIDEO: West Seattle band carols door-to-door to save little lives

‘Tis the season to sing. These West Seattle women raised more than $1,000 tonight by doing it – in hopes of saving lives. They perform together as a band called La Fawnduh and, explains member Kelly Malloy, “TWO of our dear friends (one a band member) have had young children diagnosed with brain cancer in the last 3 years.” So they decided to raise money for the Pediatric Brain Tumor Research Fund. They booked some stops in advance; we caught up with them at a home in Arbor Heights, and recorded a holiday medley:

Kelly says they hoped their caroling could be not only a fundraiser but also “could help raise awareness to a cause worth knowing more about.” (Take a minute and look at these eight fast facts – then scroll down that same page to meet kids including Avery and Roarke, the two Kelly mentioned. Consider donating here.) By night’s end, she told us, they “hit 9 spots, ended at Phoenecia, also went to the fire house, and stopped at a UPS truck.”