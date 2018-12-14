West Seattle, Washington

14 Friday

49℉

VIDEO: New mural dedicated in the West Seattle Junction

December 14, 2018 10:05 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | WS culture/arts

Five months after artist Stacey Sterling worked with about 200 people of all ages – toddlers on up – to create that mural, it’s on display in The Junction. A short ceremony was held in the breezeway on the west side of the 4700 block of California SW during last night’s West Seattle Art Walk.

As Junction Association executive director Lora Swift explained, this is the first new mural funded as part of the project to restore the “old” ones.

The other murals on the breezeway walls were recently cleaned and reinstalled.

Share This

No Replies to "VIDEO: New mural dedicated in the West Seattle Junction"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.