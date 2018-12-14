VIDEO: New mural dedicated in the West Seattle Junction

Five months after artist Stacey Sterling worked with about 200 people of all ages – toddlers on up – to create that mural, it’s on display in The Junction. A short ceremony was held in the breezeway on the west side of the 4700 block of California SW during last night’s West Seattle Art Walk.

As Junction Association executive director Lora Swift explained, this is the first new mural funded as part of the project to restore the “old” ones.

The other murals on the breezeway walls were recently cleaned and reinstalled.