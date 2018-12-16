VIDEO: Big night out for little Caspar Babypants fans @ Easy Street Records

Caspar Babypants is a musician for all seasons. This year his West Seattle shows included Summer Concerts at Hiawatha, SPF30 at Alki, and a holiday-season performance Saturday night at Easy Street Records. It wasn’t an all-holiday program, though – we recorded the timeless “My Flea Has Dogs“:

The not-so-silent night was sponsored by a neighbor from down the block, Verity Credit Union (WSB sponsor), as part of the West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays. CB did at one point add a seasonal touch to his year-round uniform:

If little ones are on your gift list, you can check out the newest Caspar Babypants records – and new board books he co-authored with artist Kate Endle, who’s also his wife – by going here.