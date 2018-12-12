TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Wednesday watch

(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

7:11 AM: Good morning. Trouble at the east end of the eastbound bridge – a crash partly blocking the ramp to southbound I-5.

7:39 AM: As commenter NH pointed out, the 56 was skipped last hour – Metro’s alert was almost an hour after the fact.

7:47 AM: SDOT says the bridge-ramp crash scene is now clear.

7:57 AM: Reminder about tonight’s Triangle Route Task Force meeting, 4:30-7 pm at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW), focused on proposed change in Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth ferry schedule – here’s the new revision proposal.