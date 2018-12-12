West Seattle, Washington

December 12, 2018 7:11 am
7:11 AM: Good morning. Trouble at the east end of the eastbound bridge – a crash partly blocking the ramp to southbound I-5.

7:39 AM: As commenter NH pointed out, the 56 was skipped last hour – Metro’s alert was almost an hour after the fact.

7:47 AM: SDOT says the bridge-ramp crash scene is now clear.

7:57 AM: Reminder about tonight’s Triangle Route Task Force meeting, 4:30-7 pm at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW), focused on proposed change in Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth ferry schedule – here’s the new revision proposal.

3 Replies to "TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Wednesday watch"

  • NH December 12, 2018 (7:15 am)
    The 6:51 56 either left early or didn’t show at all. No alert.

    • WSB December 12, 2018 (7:35 am)
      And now the alert – almost an hour later.

  • newnative December 12, 2018 (7:37 am)
    Just got an alert at 7:34 saying it didn’t operate! 

