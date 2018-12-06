TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Thursday watch

(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

7:04 AM: Good morning! No transit alerts or outbound traffic incidents reported so far.

FERRY ALERT FOR TONIGHT AND FRIDAY NIGHT: WSF is canceling late-night/early-morning sailings on the Triangle Route the next two nights so work can be done at Southworth – details here.

7:29 AM: If you travel to/through South Park, we’re hearing via police radio that an incident involving a semitruck is blocking westbound Cloverdale and will likely last for “an extended period.”