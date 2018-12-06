TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Thursday watch

West Seattle, Washington

December 6, 2018 7:04 am
7:04 AM: Good morning! No transit alerts or outbound traffic incidents reported so far.

FERRY ALERT FOR TONIGHT AND FRIDAY NIGHT: WSF is canceling late-night/early-morning sailings on the Triangle Route the next two nights so work can be done at Southworth – details here.

7:29 AM: If you travel to/through South Park, we’re hearing via police radio that an incident involving a semitruck is blocking westbound Cloverdale and will likely last for “an extended period.”

  • Trickycoolj December 6, 2018 (7:57 am)
    Sylvan Way is icy between the blackberries and Home Depot. Doesn’t look like any de-icer was on that hill this morning.

