TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Post-Christmas Wednesday watch

(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

6:50 AM: Good morning! We’re back on traffic watch. Just checked – no incidents in our area.

METRO: Running on “reduced weekday” service.

WATER TAXI: Reminder that Spirit of Kingston is scheduled to continue on the West Seattle run

FERRY: Reminder that Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth is on a two-boat schedule.

8:15 AM: We’re covering this separately but also noting here – avoid Sylvan Way through High Point, as a big SFD/SPD response is dealing with a crash near the cemetery.

8:35 AM: As noted in our coverage, Sylvan will be closed for some time because the Traffic Collision Investigation Squad has been sent to the scene.