TRAFFIC ALERT REMINDER: Tower-crane takedown under way at Fauntleroy/Edmunds

Reminder – as previewed here on Friday, the tower crane at 4754 Fauntleroy Way SW (The Foundry) is coming down today, and that’s narrowed the traffic lanes between SW Alaska and SW Edmunds – one lane each way.

The contractor said in the notice to nearby residents and businesses that they hope to be done by 5 pm. This crane’s removal leaves 2749 California SW – the mixed-use project with a new PCC Community Markets (WSB sponsor) store and Luna Apartments – as the only current West Seattle project using one.