1:14 PM: Thanks for the tips and photos – that crash is blocking a lane on the westbound West Seattle Bridge toward the Fauntleroy end. No word of major injuries, but the texter who sent that photo says the barrier is damaged, which usually means extra time to rearrange it, at the very least.

1:45 PM: Per radio communications, sounds like it’ll be a while before the barrier is replaced. SDOT says the inside eastbound lane is blocked as well as the inside westbound lane.