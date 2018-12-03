West Seattle, Washington

TRAFFIC ALERT UPDATE: 1st Avenue S. reopens just north of West Seattle Bridge after bank-robbery attempt, arrest

December 3, 2018 4:51 pm
(SDOT image of 1st Avenue S. backup)

4:51 PM: Thanks for the tips. If you usually use 1st Avenue South to get to the West Seattle Bridge while heading home – avoid it for a while; it’s closed at S. Forest, both ways, because of police activity, and that’s led to a big backup. Listening to the scanner, we’re heading talk that it’s a robbery investigation, and someone is reported to be in custody, so this might ease soon.

4:53 PM: Just after we published that, SPD said via Twitter that it was an “attempted bank robbery” in the 2700 block of 1st Ave. S.: “Suspect remained in the bank and police responded and arrested him. Bank employees sheltered in place in a secure area of the bank.”

4:57 PM: Per scanner, 1st Avenue S. has reopened, but as you can imagine, the residual backup won’t resolve immediately at this time of day.

  • sw December 3, 2018 (5:58 pm)
    Think of it this way – this is just a prep class for the viaduct closure.

