West Seattle, Washington

13 Thursday

48℉

Three one-of-a-kind Santa stops this weekend in West Seattle

December 13, 2018 10:23 am
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   How to help | West Seattle news

From the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide, three unique Santa stops coming up on this second-to-last weekend before Christmas:

picturetime(WSB file photo)

SANTA AT THE MENASHE FAMILY LIGHTS: It’s the most Christmasy setting possible for Santa photos – at the Menashe Family Lights, 6-10 pm Friday (December 15). Bring nonperishable food for the West Seattle Food Bank. (5605 Beach Drive SW)

(Photo courtesy Cocoa Cris Cringle)

COCOA CRIS CRINGLE: 4-8 pm Sunday, Cocoa Cris Cringle makes his annual visit to Easy Street Records, 4 pm-8 pm. Photos by donation. (California/Alaska)

Plus…

CARTOONING SANTA Also this Sunday, it’s his annual visit to Luna Park Café, 4-7 pm. (2918 SW Avalon Way)

Lots more Santa stops, now through Christmas Eve, listed in our guide!

Share This

2 Replies to "Three one-of-a-kind Santa stops this weekend in West Seattle"

  • CBOB December 13, 2018 (11:24 am)
    Reply

    Is the Menashe Santa Friday or Saturday? Your post says Friday December 15th, but the 15th is Saturday. 

    • WSB December 13, 2018 (12:00 pm)
      Reply

      Thanks and sorry, the date is correct, December 15th, which is Saturday.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.