Three one-of-a-kind Santa stops this weekend in West Seattle

From the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide, three unique Santa stops coming up on this second-to-last weekend before Christmas:

(WSB file photo)

SANTA AT THE MENASHE FAMILY LIGHTS: It’s the most Christmasy setting possible for Santa photos – at the Menashe Family Lights, 6-10 pm Friday (December 15). Bring nonperishable food for the West Seattle Food Bank. (5605 Beach Drive SW)

(Photo courtesy Cocoa Cris Cringle)

COCOA CRIS CRINGLE: 4-8 pm Sunday, Cocoa Cris Cringle makes his annual visit to Easy Street Records, 4 pm-8 pm. Photos by donation. (California/Alaska)

Plus…

CARTOONING SANTA Also this Sunday, it’s his annual visit to Luna Park Café, 4-7 pm. (2918 SW Avalon Way)

Lots more Santa stops, now through Christmas Eve, listed in our guide!