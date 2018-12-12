Signs of winter, just days away

Seen in West Seattle this morning … a snowplow. No snow in the forecast, but it’s a reminder that winter is just days away – the solstice moment is 2:23 pm our time on Friday, December 21st. We also have another sign of impending winter – this announcement from Seattle Parks:
Routine winter preparation has begun with most Seattle Parks and Recreation comfort stations and drinking fountains closing for the winter season to prevent pipes from freezing. We expect to complete winterizing and closing impacted facilities by the end of the month. We will begin reopening comfort stations and water fountains in March 2019.
