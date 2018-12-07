Shopping this weekend? If you can afford just one more thing …

Though Christmas is still two and a half weeks away, some holiday gift donation drives like Toys for Tots have only a few days left – so if you can afford to buy just one more thing this weekend and drop it in a donation box, you can brighten someone’s Christmas … as easy as that. Above is Alice Kuder of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate (WSB sponsor), who sent the photo as a reminder about their Toys for Tots collection bins through Tuesday, not only in the lobby of their sixth-floor offices at Jefferson Square, but also on the first floor (4700 42nd SW). New, unwrapped toys for T4T, please! Other donation sites are listed in our West Seattle Holiday Guide, as well as other holiday-giving opportunities (and if yours isn’t yet, please e-mail us the info – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!).