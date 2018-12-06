Shop Late Thursday in The Junction, and what else is up for the rest of today/tonight

(Wednesday evening photo by WSB’s Patrick Sand)

Since we’re enjoying one last rainless day – and night – we’re spotlighting this first! From the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide:

SHOP LATE THURSDAY: This is the first of three holiday-season Thursdays during which you can shop late in The Junction, as part of Hometown Holidays. The West Seattle Junction Association has put together a list spotlighting some of the participating businesses – see it here. Among the participants, longtime WSB sponsor Click! Design That Fits (4540 California SW), where you’ll find Naked Truth Beauty‘s pop-up, 5-8 pm.

FIRE TRUCK FOOD DRIVE: For the second of two nights, retired fire trucks will be in West Seattle – with Santa! – traveling neighborhood streets to collect your nonperishable food donations for the Union Gospel Mission.

We featured this on Wednesday after finding out about it at the last minute. Steve Hickey, who owns the trucks and has been taking them around the region to do this, says tonight’s plan (5-8 pm, we believe, but we’re verifying) is “42nd to 40th from Hanford down to Manning. AND 39th to 37th from Manning to Olga.”

‘JANE EYRE’: The holiday-season musical at ArtsWest (WSB sponsor) had a few tickets left for tonight when we checked just before publishing this – go here. 7:30 pm curtain. (4711 California SW)

And from our year-round West Seattle Event Calendar:

OPEN HOUSE AT SSC: 1-4 pm, visit the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) TRiO Educational Opportunity Center:

Come see our space, learn more about the services we offer, and enjoy some food! GIVEAWAYS throughout the day! Services We Offer:

-Financial Aid Advising & Application Assistance

-Referral to Funding Opportunities

-Help with Scholarship Search & Application

-Academic & Career Guidance

-High School Completion & GED Information

-English Proficiency & ESL Classes

-College Admissions Assistance

(6000 16th SW)

4 ELECTED OFFICIALS IN 1 PLACE: Tonight the North Highline Unincorporated Area Council hosts four elected officials at its meeting in White Center, 7 pm at the NH Fire District’s headquarters. All four represent West Seattle, too: State Sen.-elect Joe Nguyen, recently reelected State Reps. Eileen Cody and Joe Fitzgibbon, and County Council Chair Joe McDermott. Full meeting preview here. (1243 SW 112th)

TWO ROUNDS OF TRIVIA: One at 7 pm, one at 8 pm, both free! Great American Diner and Bar is where to play. (4752 California SW)

Got something for our calendar and/or Holiday Guide? We’re adding to both daily! westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!