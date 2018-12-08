Services December 16 for Katie Overmars, 1966-2018

Family and friends will gather December 16th to remember Katherine (Katie) Overmars. Here’s the remembrance they’re sharing with the community:

KATHERINE FAY BIRKLAND OVERMARS (KATIE)

Born Feb. 18, 1966, in Seattle, died Dec. 1 in Browns Point, Tacoma, at age 52.

Katie grew up in West Seattle and attended Lafayette Elementary, Mercer Middle School and graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1984. She worked at American Seafoods in Seattle until she married and had children. She spent the rest of her life in Browns Point.

She was active in the Browns Point community, loved skiing, fishing, water sports and soaking up the sun. She was a wonderful cook and was the No. 1 fan at her daughter’s volleyball games and her son’s baseball games.

Katie is survived by her husband Bob, daughter Jane and son Evan, all of Browns Point, mother Merry Nye of Seattle, father Ted Birkland of Las Vegas, Nev., sisters Elizabeth (Brad) Sneed of Las Vegas, Nev., Annie Taylor of La Conner, Wash., and Kirsta Birkland of Scottsdale, Ariz., dear aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

We all will miss her love for us, her friendliness and her generous spirit.

A funeral will be held Sunday, Dec. 16 at 1 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Browns Point (6800 East Side Dr. N.E., Tacoma), followed by a gathering at the nearby Browns Point Improvement Club directly after the service.