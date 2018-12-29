West Seattle, Washington

30 Sunday

44℉

Seen from West Seattle: New Space Needle lights for New Year’s Eve

December 29, 2018 10:21 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Holidays | Seen around town | West Seattle news


We tweeted that after being somewhat startled to see the Space Needle come into view from Alki earlier tonight with those huge pink lights burning bright. Well … huge magenta lights. We figured it had something to do with T-Mobile‘s sponsorship of the upcoming New Year’s Eve fireworks, but that’s still two days away. Subsequent discussion on Twitter, and research, led to this announcement – with news that NYE will include a 10 pm light show from the Needle as well as the 10-minute fireworks display: “Cutting-edge lighting equipment installed throughout the structure will emit brilliant colors and beams of light across the tower and the Seattle night sky …” The Needle will be illuminated in magenta tomorrow night as well as Monday night pre-show, the announcement says. Will it be those big lights we saw tonight or a subtler glow? Guess we’ll see soon enough.

Share This

No Replies to "Seen from West Seattle: New Space Needle lights for New Year's Eve"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.