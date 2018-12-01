REMINDER: West Seattle rally Sunday to say ‘No to Anti-Semitism’

(Sign shared by a WSB reader – printable PDF version is here)

Just a reminder in the midst of this busy weekend that, as announced earlier this week, you are invited to join Hate-Free Delridge and other community advocates in the heart of The Junction tomorrow to say “No to Anti-Semitism, in West Seattle and Everywhere.” Organizers wanted to do something to show that our community won’t stand for the hate shown in the anti-Semitic vandalism that someone painted outside homes in Sunrise Heights, as first reported here on Monday. The gathering is 11 am-1 pm Sunday at California/Alaska. Everyone is invited to participate; West Seattle synagogue Kol HaNeshamah says it will have members there too. The Jewish Festival of Lights, Hanukkah, starts just a few hours later, at sundown.