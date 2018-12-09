Reader reports: Mistakenly taken items; misdelivered package

Two reader reports – maybe you can help:

MISTAKENLY TAKEN ITEMS? From Laurie, on behalf of a friend in High Point:

If you stopped by 3209 SW Juneau today to take free items in front of the house and went into the garage and took our Christmas boxes we really want them back!! Those are very special family items. The garage was not open to take items. It would really be appreciated if they could be returned. Nutcrackers, decor and a manger. Please call 206-948-0505 if you have any information.

MISDELIVERED PACKAGE: Know someone who got a package they weren’t expecting? Lindsay had a “special Christmas gift” sent to 4109 47th Avenue South. Unfortunately, “tracking shows it was delivered to 4109 47th Ave SW” this past Friday. Even more unfortunately – there is no such address. Lindsay is working with the delivery company but they’ve told her it might take weeks to figure this out. If the unintended recipient happens to read this, please contact us and we’ll put you in touch.