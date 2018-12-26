West Seattle, Washington

No hurry! You have a month-plus to recycle Christmas trees and other greenery this year

December 26, 2018 12:28 pm
From Seattle Public Utilities: No huge rush to get your Christmas tree, wreath, and other holiday greenery out for recycling this year:

Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) invites Seattle residents to compost their Christmas trees and other holiday greens for free through January 31, 2019. Residents should place trees or bundled greens next to their food and yard waste cart on their collection day. Apartment residents may place two trees next to each food and yard waste cart on each collection day. Trees must be cut into lengths of four feet or less and all decorations, lights, tinsel, and other decorations must be removed.

In addition to curbside collection, Seattle residents may drop off trees and other holidays greens for free at SPU’s north or south transfer stations through January 31. Stations will accept up to three trees per vehicle.

Composting Christmas trees is just the beginning when it comes to holiday recycling. Many common holiday items can be recycled or reused. Customers can find out how to cut down on the amount of holiday waste that ends up in the landfill by checking SPU’s Where Does It Go tool.

P.S. Reminder that except for Monday customers, pickup is delayed one day this week and next since there was no pickup on Christmas Day and won’t be any on New Year’s Day.

  • Swede. December 26, 2018 (1:07 pm)
    And if we’re lucky they’ll actually take it away, eventually. They been ignoring our recycling and yardwaste now for two respective four cycles now…

    • WSB December 26, 2018 (1:21 pm)
      And what did SPU say when you called to report it? We’ve had the occasional missed pickup but reported it and they’ve come within a day or two …

      • Swede. December 26, 2018 (2:37 pm)
        I rent so had to let the landlord deal with it. Haven’t heard back yet…

