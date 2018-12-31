New year brings new senior pastor to West Side Presbyterian Church: Rev. Dr. Laurie Brenner

Another West Seattle church has new leadership. This announcement is from West Side Presbyterian Church:

West Side Presbyterian Church is pleased to announce the arrival of their new Senior Pastor, Laurie Brenner, MDiv, Ph.D.

West Side Presbyterian, an intergenerational congregation where families grow together in faith, has been active in the community of West Seattle and passionate about spreading the love of Jesus Christ for more than 100 years. West Side is proud to serve their growing community in many ways throughout the year. Regular outreach programs include: Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS), free community lunches and West Side Wednesdays (an after-school program for elementary students).

Laurie Brenner will make a welcome addition to the staff as she leads us in a new era of ministry. She is a gifted leader and teacher who has a deep love of Jesus Christ. The work of the Holy Spirit has been evident in her life over her twenty years of ministry. Prior to joining West Side, Laurie was an Associate Pastor at the American Church in Paris and University Presbyterian Church, Seattle. For the last several years, she has also been an adjunct Professor at Seattle Pacific University and Fuller Theological Seminary.

Laurie was born in Woodinville but served overseas in ministry for eight years, splitting her time between Scotland and France. Five years ago, she married her husband, David, and became a stepmom to two grown children. Her formal education includes University of Washington (BA), Durham University, Durham England (PhD) and Fuller University (MDiv).

When asked why she feels called to West Side Presbyterian, she says that “in addition to the match up of gifts and mutual dedication to mission… I’m curious what can happen when the good news of Jesus is both announced and embodied through a family of believers who are embedded in the community. By God’s grace, I expect that curiosity to turn to wonder…”

There will be an installation service for Rev. Dr. Brenner at West Side Presbyterian Church (3601 California Ave SW) on Monday, January 7 at 7 pm. The public is welcome to attend. For more information: www.wspc.org or contact the church office, 206-935-4477.