HAPPENING TONIGHT: Fire Truck Food Drive in West Seattle

Thanks to Steve for the photo and tip: Retired fire trucks are staging in the Genesee Hill area right now to get ready to travel the neighborhood tonight for the Fire Truck Food Drive, collecting nonperishable food for Union Gospel Mission. If you’re in the area where they’re collecting tonight, you should have received a notice – Steve says the trucks will travel “the streets from 50th – 44th, between Genesee and Hinds.” Santa will be along for the ride too. Tomorrow night, he says, they’ll be collecting in Belvidere. We’re checking for more information on that; tonight’s collections will be between 5 and 8 pm, Steve says.