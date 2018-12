Yes, you can shop on this Saturday night before Christmas! At VAIN (4513 California SW; WSB sponsor) in The Junction right now, the salon/boutique is hosting the opening for a show of hair-art prints by stylist Sam Brown. Stop in before 9 pm to celebrate “the psychedelic art of hair”!

Sam’s been at VAIN for 11 years and says she was encouraged to start making these prints after posting Instagram images of the “fantasy hair” in which she specializes.