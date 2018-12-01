HAPPENING NOW: Kiwanis Club of West Seattle and friends, serving you pancakes and holiday fun

(WSB photos by Patrick Sand)

The Kiwanis Club of West Seattle invites you to join them for breakfast at the Masonic Center – the club’s 72nd annual Pancake Breakfast, on until 11 am.

You get not only food and drink (orange juice, coffee, etc.) but also a heaping helping of holiday spirit – Scouts and Key Club members are volunteering, Marines are collecting new, unwrapped toys for Toys for Tots, and Santa Claus is there for holiday photos.

(Chief Sealth IHS Key Club members)

(Scouts from Troops 41169 and 284)

If you haven’t already bought your ticket, it’s $10 at the door for adults, and kids under 10 who are accompanying them get to have breakfast for free! You can also check out the fundraising raffle and bake sale. The center’s at 40th/Edmunds – entrance is off the parking lot. (WSB is among this event’s community co-sponsors.)