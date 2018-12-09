HAPPENING NOW: Gift-basket-bidding and more @ 10th annual St. Nicholas Faire

You have until 7:30 pm to get to the only holiday shopping-bazaar-and-then-some of its kind – the St. Nicholas Faire at First Lutheran Church of West Seattle (just north of The Junction). There’s a small admission charge because this is also a fundraiser for the West Seattle Food Bank and West Seattle Helpline. The star attraction: Almost 200 gift baskets created by volunteers, and donated gift cards – the baskets address all kinds of themes and interests, from gardening to sports to kid stuff …

Bake-sale items too. And your admission includes free treats (we hear they’re dishing up some Italian food). More photos to come. The church is at 4105 California SW and if you’re driving, there’s a parking lot in back.