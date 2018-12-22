GRATITUDE: Friends of Lincoln Park appreciates volunteers – and the forest itself

The montage and message are from Lisa McGinty of Friends of Lincoln Park:

A grateful thankYOU to the awesome volunteers who came out last Sunday! 100 more trees and shrubs planted and a large patch of invasive plants removed! If you get a chance to visit the park over the holidays, don’t forget to take a deep breath and thank the forest for all the hard work it’s done for us this year! See you in 2019 🌿✌️🌲

FLiP and other organizations kindly share work-party announcements with us for the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar – so you know when and where to help out!