West Seattle, Washington

23 Sunday

41℉

GRATITUDE: Friends of Lincoln Park appreciates volunteers – and the forest itself

December 22, 2018 10:17 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Environment | How to help | West Seattle parks

The montage and message are from Lisa McGinty of Friends of Lincoln Park:

A grateful thankYOU to the awesome volunteers who came out last Sunday! 100 more trees and shrubs planted and a large patch of invasive plants removed!

If you get a chance to visit the park over the holidays, don’t forget to take a deep breath and thank the forest for all the hard work it’s done for us this year! See you in 2019 🌿✌️🌲

FLiP and other organizations kindly share work-party announcements with us for the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar – so you know when and where to help out!

Share This

No Replies to "GRATITUDE: Friends of Lincoln Park appreciates volunteers - and the forest itself"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.