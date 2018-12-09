Funeral Mass on Thursday for Karlene Lacher, 1934-2018

Family and friends will gather Thursday (December 13) in memory of Karlene Lacher. Here’s the remembrance they are sharing with the community:

KARLENE LACHER (SIFFERMAN)

On December 2, 2018 our dear, sweet, beautiful Mom passed away peacefully with all of her children by her side. Mom was born October 22nd, 1934 to Karl and Iris Sifferman.

Karlene grew up on Angle Lake until the 5th grade. The family then moved to West Seattle, where she attended Holy Rosary School, graduating in 1952.

Karlene began her career in the late ’60s at West Seattle General Hospital. In 1973 she went to work for Dr. Wilbur J. Springer until his retirement in 2000. After Dr. Springer retired, Karlene stayed on at Swedish West Seattle Clinic for one more year and then retired herself in 2001. Not satisfied with being retired for long, Mom returned to work for West Seattle Dermatology, where she stayed for almost two years. She then joined the staff at West Seattle Foot and Ankle, where she worked until December 2015 at the age of 81.

Mom loved her home, gardening, traveling, working, and most of all her children and grandchildren.

No matter what was going on in her life or ours, we always knew Mom loved us.

Mom, you will forever be in our hearts.

Karlene was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Susan Cash. She is survived by her children Jean (Michael), Jolene, Steve, Jill (Mark), and Joe (Joy); five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, her sister Jean Freitas, and her brother Nick Sifferman, all of Seattle.

The family would like to give a heartfelt thanks to Kathleen, Terri, and Adrienne for their love, compassion and care they gave to Mom. We would also like to thank Providence Hospice of Seattle for the care and respect they gave to Mom in her final months and the support given to our family.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, December 13th, 2018, 10:00 AM, with reception following at:

Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 4139 42nd Ave SW.

Remembrances may be made to:

Providence Hospice of Seattle Foundation, 2811 S. 102nd Street, Suite 220, Tukwila, WA 98168

or the charity of your choice.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Emmick Family Funeral Services of West Seattle