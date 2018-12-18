FOLLOWUP: Kierra Ward found competent to stand trial in Admiral attack

Coat drive, Santa bus, Christmas concerts, Cocoa Cris Cringle, much more for your West Seattle Sunday

westseattleblog.com

(WSB photo from last Sunday) Another Hometown Holidays Sunday in The Junction and much more, in your daily highlights from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and Event Calendar: HELP LINCOLN PARK: 9 am-noon, forest restoration party. Details in our calendar listing. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) COAT DRI...