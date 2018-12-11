Ferry fight: New revised Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth schedule proposal out on eve of big meeting

7:02 PM: As previewed here Monday, the Washington State Ferries Triangle Route Task Force meets tomorrow with one hot topic on the agenda – the first major revision to the route’s schedule in years. And on the eve of that meeting, WSF has released a revised version of the proposed schedule change:

(You can also see that here in PDF.) WSF also has just released this summary of comments previously received, and says it’s taking comments on the new revision for one week, through December 18th. Tomorrow’s meeting is at Fauntleroy Church‘s Fellowship Hall (9140 California SW), 4:30-7 pm.

9:33 PM: We asked WSF spokesperson Hadley Rodero for the quick-take version of what’s different:

WSF has made significant adjustments to the schedule to respond to what we heard. Such as: o Adding a direct sailing from Vashon to Fauntleroy in the evening to avoid layover sailings that would have sent Vashon customers to Southworth on their way to Fauntleroy. o Adding another morning sailing from Southworth to Fauntleroy during the morning commute period. o Adding one 4:10 p.m. direct sailing from Fauntleroy to Southworth during the evening commute.

We’ve also asked Steve Stockett, a leader of the Vashon advocacy for a “pendulum” approach, for his thoughts; he’s analyzing the new version.