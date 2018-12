Washington State Ferries says it will run this 2-boat schedule on the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route today, but not because of vessel trouble – it’s so repairs can be made on Vashon, which has been down to 1-slip operations because of a problem WSF described as “a bent hangar bar.” The 2 boats on the run will be the Cathlamet and Kitsap, both 124-car vessels.