West Seattle, Washington

15 Saturday

49℉

ELECTION 2019: Isaiah T. Willoughby becomes 2nd to file for District 1 City Council

December 14, 2018 3:01 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle politics

We’ve continued watching the city’s list of candidates who register City Council campaigns for next year. A second candidate has registered to campaign for the District 1 (West Seattle/South Park) City Council seat – Isaiah T. Willoughby. He doesn’t have a website but the information on file with the city does include an e-mail address, as well as the organizational title “Promoting Healthy Minds and Spirits,” so we sent a note requesting more information. He sent this reply: “Read this article; everything you need to know about me.” It accompanied this link to a 1997 Seattle Times report about him and his siblings being raised by adoptive parents in a family helped by the Times’ Fund for the Needy. Willoughby’s filing comes almost two months after Phillip Tavel became the first candidate to register a campaign for the seat currently held by Lisa Herbold, who has not yet announced whether she will run for re-election.

Share This

1 Reply to "ELECTION 2019: Isaiah T. Willoughby becomes 2nd to file for District 1 City Council"

  • impatient voter December 14, 2018 (4:11 pm)
    Reply

    No platform, no website, no whiff of strategy, no supporters (presumably), and nothing to say about the district or the city. It is, indeed, everything we need to know about this candidate.I would like to see a serious challenger get in this race for the right reasons.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.