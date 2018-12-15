Early Christmas for hundreds of kids at Sea Mar party in West Seattle

(WSB photos)

West Seattle’s biggest party venue was a wonderland of Christmas fun for four hours today. Sea Mar Community Health Centers hosted hundreds of kids and their families at its King County holiday party in the Brockey Center at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) on Puget Ridge. Each child got three presents – and a chance to meet Santa and friends:

The party also offered craft activities, food, and entertainment:

Sea Mar is headquartered in South Park and runs almost 100 clinics in 13 counties. In eight of those counties, including King, it hosts holiday parties, sending excited kids home with toys funded by proceeds of benefit golf tournaments held in Seattle and Yakima each year.