DEVELOPMENT (+ TRAFFIC ALERT): 4754 Fauntleroy Way SW tower crane takedown Saturday

Thanks to Brian for sharing the announcement circulated in the area: One of West Seattle’s two remaining tower cranes is set to come down tomorrow (Saturday, December 22nd). The operation to remove the crane at 4754 Fauntleroy Way SW (The Foundry), almost a year after it went up, will start well before sunrise, with traffic control set to begin in the 5 am hour and dismantling to begin after a 7 am safety meeting. They hope to have it all complete by 5 pm. Once this is gone, the only remaining tower crane at a West Seattle project will be the one at the PCC Community Markets (WSB sponsor) and Luna Apartments site in Admiral.