DEVELOPMENT: Demolition at Junction Landing site

Thanks to John for the tip: Demolition is under way at the site of Junction Landing, the four-story, 62-apartment, 26-offstreet-parking-space project approved earlier this fall for 4417 42nd SW. It’s been exactly two years since we first reported on the plan; the building will replace three 1930s-built houses at 4417, 4421, and 4423 42nd SW. The site is between the West Seattle Eagles parking lot and the West Seattle Christian Church-owned house at 4411 42nd SW – those two properties are not part of it.
