Christmas Ship, Bells of the Sound, Corner Bar, and more for your West Seattle Friday!

(2017 WSB photo)

The Christmas Ship visits West Seattle tonight! It’s on our two-part Friday highlight list, starting with what’s in the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide:

HANDBELL CONCERT: Bells of the Sound at Tibbetts United Methodist Church (WSB sponsor): This year’s holiday concert is “Home for the Holidays.” Come see and hear Puget Sound’s premier handbell ensemble at 7 pm – show and ticket details here. (3940 41st SW)

ORCHESTRA & SINGALONG: West Seattle Community Orchestras‘ Symphony Orchestra, 7 pm at Chief Sealth International High School Auditorium. Get there early for a holiday singalong! Details here. Admission is FREE; donations appreciated! (2600 SW Thistle)

‘JANE EYRE’: ArtsWest (WSB sponsor) presents “Jane Eyre: The Musical, 7:30 pm. (No show Thanksgiving Day.) Directed by Mathew Wright. Tickets available here. (4711 California SW)

‘A CHRISTMAS CAROL’: Join Twelfth Night Productions this holiday season for “A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play.” Opening night, 7:30 pm at Kenyon Hall. Buy your ticket(s) online at this Brown Paper Tickets link, or at the venue box office. (7904 35th SW)

CHRISTMAS SHIP, NIGHT 1: First of two nights for the Argosy Cruises Christmas Ship to visit West Seattle! Two stops are on the schedule:

-7:55 pm at Lowman Beach Park

-8:40 pm at Alki Beach Park (near the Bathhouse, 60th/Alki)

Choir of the Sound will be aboard. Shore activities usually include a bonfire. Just show up and enjoy the music, which usually lasts about 20 minutes.

And from the year-round West Seattle Event Calendar:

HPIC’S CORNER BAR: 6 pm, doors open for this month’s pop-up bar at Highland Park Improvement Club, featuring soul, jazz, and funk with Hello Jello. No cover, all ages welcome. (1116 SW Holden)

HIGH-SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Chief Sealth IHS is home vs. Rainier Beach, girls’ varsity at 7, boys’ varsity at 8:30. (2600 SW Thistle) … West Seattle HS is home vs. Lakeside, girls’ varsity at 7, boys’ varsity at 8:30. (3000 California SW)

STEVE ITTERLY: Singer-songwriter live at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. (5612 California SW)

Got something for our calendar and/or Holiday Guide? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!