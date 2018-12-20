AMR strike deadline suspended as talks resume

In case you’d been worried about the prospect of a strike by AMR ambulance crews – the deadline that had been set by the workers represented by Teamsters Local 763 is now suspended, as the union and AMR are resuming talks. The company had said it was bringing in replacement workers, while the city was reported to be working on a plan to have SFD handle more transports, and to call on other departments if necessary. Until today’s announcement of new talks, the AMR workers were planning to walk out at noon tomorrow.