7 for your West Seattle Tuesday

Here are the highlights for the rest of your Tuesday, from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and Event Calendar:

NAVOS DRIVE: Friday is the last day for this West Seattle-based holiday drive:

Make the holidays brighter for some of the most vulnerable children, youth, and adults in our community with a gift of gift cards (grocery stores or Target preferred), or children’s books (in English and Spanish) for all ages. Financial donations (tax-deductible) also make a big difference! Navos and our partner organizations, Seattle Children’s Home and Ruth Dykeman Children’s Center, invite you to make wishes come true this holiday season! Donations may be dropped off at Navos’ West Seattle campus at 2600 SW Holden Street through Friday, December 21st at 4:00 pm, or picked up by arrangement at development@navos.org. Together we can help hundreds of vulnerable children, youth, adults, and families living in poverty to have a happy holiday!

(2600 SW Holden)

SANTA PHOTOS: Running late with yours? Santa is at Westwood Village daily through Christmas Eve – schedule here. (2600 SW Barton)

HOLIDAY MUSIC: Alex Baird at West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor), 4-7 pm. (4201 SW Morgan)

ALKI LIGHT SHOW: You’re invited to watch tonight’s edition of the 2018 Uehara-Bingen Xmas Lights Show on Alki! Be there at 6:15 pm for the 30-minute show that starts at 6:30 pm. More info in our Holiday Guide. (1736 Alki SW)

FREE GROUP RUN: Track workout run with West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor), 6:30 pm. Meet at the shop. (2743 California SW)

EVENING BOOK GROUP: 6:30 pm at High Point Library. This month’s title is “The Warmth of Other Suns” by Isabel Wilkerson. (3411 SW Raymond)

WSHS WINTER CONCERT: You’re invited to enjoy a free concert at West Seattle High School, 7 pm, with the Jazz Ensemble. (3000 California SW)

